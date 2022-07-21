Analysts Set SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) PT at $1,216.95

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,216.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEGXF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEGRO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($17.33) to GBX 1,585 ($18.95) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,545 ($18.47) to GBX 1,300 ($15.54) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cheuvreux cut shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($14.82) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

