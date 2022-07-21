Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKNIY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.56) to €6.10 ($6.16) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Stock Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $5.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $6.54.

Bankinter Increases Dividend

Bankinter ( OTCMKTS:BKNIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $523.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.45 million. Bankinter had a net margin of 57.49% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bankinter will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th were paid a $0.0634 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%.

About Bankinter

(Get Rating)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.