Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

INO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 18,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 483,416 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of INO stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $510.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.48% and a negative net margin of 20,479.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

