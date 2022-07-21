Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

LSPD stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $146.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 95.7% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $578,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 684,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after buying an additional 52,034 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 898,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

