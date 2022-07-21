Brokerages Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Price Target at $249.33

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dollar General Trading Up 0.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $912,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 81.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $246.26 on Friday. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.30 and a 200-day moving average of $225.55.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

