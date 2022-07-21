Analysts Set Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Target Price at C$71.67

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRU. TD Securities increased their price objective on Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of MRU opened at C$69.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.97. Metro has a twelve month low of C$59.14 and a twelve month high of C$73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.05.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.1199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 22.21%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

