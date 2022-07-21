Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Receives C$43.11 Average PT from Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$47.00 to C$44.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS opened at C$23.24 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$22.81 and a 52 week high of C$38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of C$4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.26.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

