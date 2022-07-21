Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$121.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$121.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on TIH. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$104.15 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$93.25 and a one year high of C$124.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$105.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$110.34. The firm has a market cap of C$8.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$860.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$805.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 5.0136205 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Insider Transactions at Toromont Industries

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total transaction of C$105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,306,050.80.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

