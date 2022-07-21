Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,320.17 ($27.74).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($34.67) to GBX 2,600 ($31.08) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.44) to GBX 2,560 ($30.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,903 ($34.70) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 3,050 ($36.46) to GBX 2,583 ($30.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Admiral Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,300 ($27.50) to GBX 1,525 ($18.23) in a report on Monday.

In related news, insider Evelyn Bourke bought 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,233 ($26.69) per share, for a total transaction of £99,993.74 ($119,538.24).

Shares of LON:ADM opened at GBX 1,742 ($20.82) on Friday. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,706 ($44.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The company has a market cap of £5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 892.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,179.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,564.50.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

