International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.99.

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.85) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 196 ($2.34) to GBX 180 ($2.15) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.20 ($2.22) to €1.95 ($1.97) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 2.05 ($0.02) to GBX 2 ($0.02) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19.

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 605.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

