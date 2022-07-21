Comparing Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) & Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) and Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Imperial Petroleum and Capital Product Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital Product Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00

Capital Product Partners has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.84%. Given Capital Product Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capital Product Partners is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million 3.50 -$3.64 million N/A N/A Capital Product Partners $184.66 million 1.51 $98.18 million $5.80 2.43

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Capital Product Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Capital Product Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Capital Product Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Capital Product Partners 50.54% 13.44% 4.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of Capital Product Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capital Product Partners beats Imperial Petroleum on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers. Capital GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

