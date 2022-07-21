Head-To-Head Contrast: Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) vs. Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) and Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cartesian Growth and Affiliated Managers Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A Affiliated Managers Group $2.41 billion 1.97 $565.70 million $13.16 9.26

Affiliated Managers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

73.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cartesian Growth and Affiliated Managers Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cartesian Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A Affiliated Managers Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus price target of $170.20, indicating a potential upside of 39.61%. Given Affiliated Managers Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Affiliated Managers Group is more favorable than Cartesian Growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cartesian Growth has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affiliated Managers Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cartesian Growth and Affiliated Managers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cartesian Growth N/A -61.36% 3.99% Affiliated Managers Group 22.84% 22.99% 9.35%

Summary

Affiliated Managers Group beats Cartesian Growth on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cartesian Growth

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. was formed in 1993 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida with additional offices in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts; Stamford, Connecticut; London, United Kingdom; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Sydney, Australia; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan, Zurich, Switzerland and Delaware.

