HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives GBX 609.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 609.40 ($7.29).

HSBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.86) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a GBX 720 ($8.61) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 590 ($7.05) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.56) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 517.80 ($6.19) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.81 billion and a PE ratio of 1,078.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 521.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 517.10. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.78).

In related news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn purchased 15,000 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 501 ($5.99) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($89,838.61).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

