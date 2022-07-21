Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INFN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $172,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $172,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heard bought 20,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $208,380 over the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infinera Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 13.3% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 236,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,684,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,946,000 after purchasing an additional 420,113 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 60.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 558,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 211,105 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.03. Infinera has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Stories

