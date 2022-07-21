Scotiabank Lowers Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$200.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$188.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.75.

BYDGF stock opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.78. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

