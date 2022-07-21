WEX (NYSE:WEX) versus DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Head-To-Head Review

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) and DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares WEX and DoorDash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get WEX alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX 6.41% 21.38% 3.92% DoorDash -9.97% -11.29% -8.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WEX and DoorDash’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX $1.85 billion 4.06 $140,000.00 $2.76 60.49 DoorDash $4.89 billion 5.55 -$468.00 million ($1.53) -50.44

Insider & Institutional Ownership

WEX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DoorDash. DoorDash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

98.2% of WEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of DoorDash shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of WEX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of DoorDash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WEX and DoorDash, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX 0 5 8 0 2.62 DoorDash 0 10 13 1 2.63

WEX currently has a consensus target price of $208.38, suggesting a potential upside of 24.81%. DoorDash has a consensus target price of $139.24, suggesting a potential upside of 80.43%. Given DoorDash’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DoorDash is more favorable than WEX.

Volatility & Risk

WEX has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoorDash has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WEX beats DoorDash on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc. provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. This segment markets its products through health plans, third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll companies benefits consultants, software providers, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.