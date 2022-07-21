Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for State Street Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of State Street in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

State Street Stock Down 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

State Street stock opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

