Analysts Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Target Price at $416.64

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $416.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Price Performance

SAM opened at $334.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.74 and a 200 day moving average of $375.91. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $960.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $129,612.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,306.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,298,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,859,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,589,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Boston Beer by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Boston Beer by 3,954.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.