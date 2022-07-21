Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Trading Down 0.9 %

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.45.

Shares of LUN opened at C$7.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.98. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.73 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.34.

Insider Activity at Lundin Mining

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,331.50. In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,331.50. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,088,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,272,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,048,217,135.82. Insiders have bought a total of 1,730,100 shares of company stock worth $17,341,152 in the last ninety days.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

