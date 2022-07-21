Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report released on Sunday, July 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $5.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.51. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.76 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.03 EPS.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $519.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.45. The company has a market cap of $487.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,478,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after buying an additional 1,328,237 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,071,142 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

