Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $8.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KGC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $3.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917,522 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,604,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805,313 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 589.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,697,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,419 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

