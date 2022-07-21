89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETNB shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on 89bio from $50.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 89bio to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on 89bio from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Insider Activity at 89bio
In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,816,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,782,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,628,474.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
89bio Stock Performance
Shares of ETNB stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. 89bio has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.12. Analysts expect that 89bio will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
