89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETNB shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on 89bio from $50.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 89bio to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on 89bio from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Insider Activity at 89bio

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,816,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,782,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,628,474.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

89bio Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 294.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 312,587 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 583.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,791 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 9.4% during the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 164,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. 89bio has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.12. Analysts expect that 89bio will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

