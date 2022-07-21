TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

TIXT stock opened at C$35.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.93. The stock has a market cap of C$9.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36. TELUS International has a 52-week low of C$26.75 and a 52-week high of C$49.43.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.