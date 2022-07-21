Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

TNYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 401.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 91.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $5.66 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The company has a market cap of $233.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.37.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

