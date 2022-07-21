ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. TheStreet lowered ABM Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.69.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg acquired 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.16 per share, with a total value of $247,882.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,959.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $176,011.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,882.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg purchased 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,959.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 20.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in ABM Industries by 146.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading

