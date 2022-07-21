BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 240 ($2.87) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 220 ($2.63) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 270 ($3.23) to GBX 290 ($3.47) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a top pick rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.21) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 227.50 ($2.72).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

