Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,100

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 1,100 ($13.15) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FQVTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,800 ($21.52) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,966.25.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

FQVTF opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

