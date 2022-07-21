Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $294.58

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $294.58 and traded as low as $267.00. Daily Journal shares last traded at $269.79, with a volume of 1,832 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Daily Journal from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Daily Journal Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.41 and a 200 day moving average of $294.58. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 42.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DJCO. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Daily Journal during the first quarter worth about $46,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 17.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Further Reading

