Darktrace (LON:DARK) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.17) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.60% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Darktrace from GBX 400 ($4.78) to GBX 320 ($3.83) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

DARK stock opened at GBX 369 ($4.41) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. Darktrace has a 52 week low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,003 ($11.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -29.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 342.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 390.84.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Hurst acquired 55,000 shares of Darktrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 369 ($4.41) per share, for a total transaction of £202,950 ($242,618.05). In other Darktrace news, insider Gordon M. Hurst purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.41) per share, for a total transaction of £202,950 ($242,618.05). Also, insider Poppy Gustafsson bought 29,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.03) per share, with a total value of £99,401.52 ($118,830.27).

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

