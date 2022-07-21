Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Target Price to SEK 108

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 110 to SEK 108 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SVNLY. Barclays boosted their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Danske upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a SEK 115 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.23 on Monday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

