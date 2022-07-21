Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Price Target to CHF 145

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 155 to CHF 145 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 133 to CHF 131 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 148 to CHF 120 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 130 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

