Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) PT Lowered to C$6.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Clarus Securities decreased their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.11.

Greenbrook TMS Price Performance

GBNH stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 157.80% and a negative net margin of 46.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

