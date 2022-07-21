Hotel Chocolat Group (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Hotel Chocolat Group (OTCMKTS:HCHOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Hotel Chocolat Group stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks, cocoa alcohols, and beauty products.

