Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 323 ($3.86) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.31% from the stock’s current price.

DLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 300 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 315 ($3.77) to GBX 240 ($2.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.30) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 277 ($3.31) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 302.50 ($3.62).

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 199 ($2.38) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 245.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 268.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 829.17. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 184.55 ($2.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 319.40 ($3.82).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

