Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €64.00 ($64.65) to €62.00 ($62.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €74.00 ($74.75) to €70.00 ($70.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 2.4 %

HENKY opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

