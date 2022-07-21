Experian (LON:EXPN) PT Lowered to GBX 3,250 at Barclays

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 3,300 ($39.45) to GBX 3,250 ($38.85) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EXPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.43) to GBX 3,250 ($38.85) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.45) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Experian to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,216 ($38.45).

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 2,759 ($32.98) on Monday. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 2,242 ($26.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,689 ($44.10). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,527.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,802.33. The company has a market capitalization of £25.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,627.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

In other Experian news, insider Brian Cassin sold 104,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($28.52), for a total transaction of £2,487,524.30 ($2,973,728.99). In other Experian news, insider Brian Cassin sold 104,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($28.52), for a total value of £2,487,524.30 ($2,973,728.99). Also, insider Ruba Borno purchased 937 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,385 ($28.51) per share, with a total value of £22,347.45 ($26,715.42).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

