Gresham House (LON:GHE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Gresham House (LON:GHE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,275 ($15.24) target price on the stock.

Gresham House Price Performance

Shares of LON GHE opened at GBX 865 ($10.34) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £331.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,636.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 866.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 886.35. Gresham House has a 12-month low of GBX 751 ($8.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,020 ($12.19).

Get Gresham House alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gresham House news, insider Sarah Ing acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 916 ($10.95) per share, for a total transaction of £36,640 ($43,801.55).

Gresham House Company Profile

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. Within private equity, it seeks to direct investments in growth capital, early-stage and lower mid-market private companies through both listed and unlisted fund structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.