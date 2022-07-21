IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

IGO Stock Up 4.9 %

IPGDF stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. IGO has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located in the Great Western Woodlands, northeast of Norseman.

