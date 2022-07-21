Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target to GBX 900

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,100 ($37.06) to GBX 900 ($10.76) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FEVR has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.71) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 1,100 ($13.15) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.13) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fevertree Drinks to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 3,060 ($36.58) to GBX 900 ($10.76) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.91) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,483.33 ($17.73).

FEVR opened at GBX 1,061 ($12.68) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,398 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,778.84. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 804.50 ($9.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,871 ($34.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 2,792.11.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 2,000 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 957 ($11.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,140 ($22,881.05). In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider William (Bill) Ronald purchased 11,416 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 872 ($10.42) per share, for a total transaction of £99,547.52 ($119,004.81). Also, insider Kevin Havelock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 957 ($11.44) per share, with a total value of £19,140 ($22,881.05). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,050 shares of company stock valued at $12,867,302.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

