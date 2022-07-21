Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.31) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hill & Smith Stock Performance

Shares of LON:HILS opened at GBX 1,266 ($15.13) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,255.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,397.50. Hill & Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 1,086 ($12.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,922 ($22.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 2,944.19.

Insider Activity

Hill & Smith Company Profile

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($14.29) per share, with a total value of £49,353.50 ($59,000.00).

(Get Rating)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

Featured Stories

