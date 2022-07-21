Desjardins Cuts Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Price Target to C$6.00

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

KRRGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC started coverage on Karora Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Karora Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS KRRGF opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. Karora Resources has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

