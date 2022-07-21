Haleon (LON:HLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 368 ($4.40) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.45% from the company’s previous close.

Haleon Price Performance

HLN opened at GBX 303 ($3.62) on Tuesday. Haleon has a 1-year low of GBX 291.35 ($3.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 337.40 ($4.03).

