Barclays Upgrades Haleon (LON:HLN) to Equal Weight

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 348 ($4.16) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 368 ($4.40) price target on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday.
Haleon Price Performance
Shares of HLN opened at GBX 303 ($3.62) on Tuesday. Haleon has a 52 week low of GBX 291.35 ($3.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 337.40 ($4.03).
