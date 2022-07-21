Barclays Lowers Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target to GBX 1,660

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,550 ($30.48) to GBX 1,660 ($19.84) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,446 ($17.29) to GBX 1,413 ($16.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($59.77) to GBX 3,900 ($46.62) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Up 9.4 %

LON JET opened at GBX 1,392.60 ($16.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 1,120 ($13.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,175 ($85.77). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,520.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,407.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

