UBS Group Trims Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Target Price to $380.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $481.57.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $274.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.24. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $225.86 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after acquiring an additional 630,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,057,602,000 after acquiring an additional 95,811 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after acquiring an additional 678,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,077,000 after buying an additional 94,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.