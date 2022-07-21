National Bank Financial Cuts MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to C$30.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.61.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $13.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.