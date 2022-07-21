National Bank Financial Cuts MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to C$30.00

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2022

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.61.

MEG Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $13.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

About MEG Energy

(Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.