Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Price Target Lowered to 15.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from 19.29 to 15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nel ASA from 22.00 to 13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nel ASA from 24.00 to 23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nel ASA from 11.40 to 11.10 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.02.

Nel ASA Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS NLLSF opened at $1.48 on Monday. Nel ASA has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

About Nel ASA

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

