JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 900 ($10.76) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Land Securities Group to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 950 ($11.36) to GBX 675 ($8.07) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($9.92) to GBX 780 ($9.32) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 806 ($9.64).

Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 704.40 ($8.42) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 602.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 721.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 753.15. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 642 ($7.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 822.40 ($9.83).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 8.60 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

In other news, insider Mark Allan bought 14,672 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 678 ($8.11) per share, with a total value of £99,476.16 ($118,919.50).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

