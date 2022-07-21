Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Price Target Raised to €335.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €330.00 ($333.33) to €335.00 ($338.38) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €266.00 ($268.69) to €270.00 ($272.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $276.50.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Research analysts forecast that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

