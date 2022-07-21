Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 45.2 %

NMAKF opened at 0.20 on Monday. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of 0.01 and a 12 month high of 0.31.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for powertrain, e-mobility, and structural applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, and transmission cases; vehicle structures, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-motor and battery housings.

