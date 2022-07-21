Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 45.2 %
NMAKF opened at 0.20 on Monday. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of 0.01 and a 12 month high of 0.31.
Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
